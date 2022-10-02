Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Today, the Cleveland Browns play on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions.
Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons
Date/Time: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET
Television: CBS - Beth Mowins (play-by-play) & Tiki Barber (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX
This is the official game thread for the Browns vs. Falcon match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread, and there will be subsequent threads for each quarter of action.
As always, GO BROWNS!!!
Loading comments...