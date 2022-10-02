Browns and Falcons Inactive Lists: Patterson Active, Clowney Inactive, Jack Conklin will play

The Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons just announced their inactive lists and it was good news for the home Falcons and a lot of bad news for the visiting Browns.
RB Cordarrelle Patterson will be active for Atlanta.
DE Jadeveon Clowney, the only player questionable after Myles Garrett was ruled out, will be inactive for Cleveland. On top of those two linemen, DT Taven Bryan was ruled out on Friday. Fortunately, Browns starting RT Jack Conklin is active for the game. Conklin played his first game last week after recovering from last year’s knee surgery.
Here are the Falcons inactives:
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
LB Quinton Bell
OL Chuma Edoga
WR Jared Bernhardt
WR Bryan Edwards
DL Matt Dickerson
Here are the Browns inactives:
QB Kellen Mond
WR Michael Woods II
T Joe Haeg
T Chris Hubbard
DE Jadeveon Clowney
DE Myles Garrett
DT Taven Bryan
Cleveland also announced the following expected changes to the starting lineup:
Tommy Togiai starts at DT
Alex Wright starts at DE
Isaac Rochell starts at DE
A lot of concern for the orange and brown today. The defense will have to rely on their secondary and linebackers to help the young backups on the defensive line.
We will have complete coverage for you all day today of Browns versus Falcons.
