Browns and Falcons Inactive Lists: Patterson Active, Clowney Inactive, Jack Conklin will play

The Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons just announced their inactive lists and it was good news for the home Falcons and a lot of bad news for the visiting Browns.

RB Cordarrelle Patterson will be active for Atlanta.

DE Jadeveon Clowney, the only player questionable after Myles Garrett was ruled out, will be inactive for Cleveland. On top of those two linemen, DT Taven Bryan was ruled out on Friday. Fortunately, Browns starting RT Jack Conklin is active for the game. Conklin played his first game last week after recovering from last year’s knee surgery.

Here are the Falcons inactives:

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

LB Quinton Bell

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Jared Bernhardt

WR Bryan Edwards

DL Matt Dickerson

Here are the Browns inactives:

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

T Joe Haeg

T Chris Hubbard

DE Jadeveon Clowney

DE Myles Garrett

DT Taven Bryan

Cleveland also announced the following expected changes to the starting lineup:

Tommy Togiai starts at DT

Alex Wright starts at DE

Isaac Rochell starts at DE

A lot of concern for the orange and brown today. The defense will have to rely on their secondary and linebackers to help the young backups on the defensive line.

We will have complete coverage for you all day today of Browns versus Falcons.