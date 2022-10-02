Browns open as 3-point underdogs against the Chargers in Week 5

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 3-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of their Week 5 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 48.

The Browns (2-2) are coming off of a 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons that left a lot of fans frustrated. The win seemed very attainable, as Cleveland looked on the cusp of dominating some aspects of the game. However, Nick Chubb’s homecoming was spoiled when the Falcons remembered that Cleveland was missing almost their entire starting defensive line, and then began to run the ball at will. Late in the game, the Browns had multiple opportunities to try sealing the game or tying and winning it, but couldn’t execute enough. The defense hopes to have DE Myles Garrett and DE Jadeveon Clowney back in Week 5.

The Chargers (2-2) are coming off of a 34-24 victory over the Houston Texans. The Chargers led 27-7 at the half, but allowed Houston to score 17 unanswered to make it a 27-24 game mid-way through the fourth quarter. RB Austin Ekler’s third touchdown of the game put it away and secured it for the injury-riddled Chargers, who are without DE Joey Bosa. WR Keenan Allen will try to return from an injury. QB Justin Herbert is nursing a rib injury, but it didn’t stop him from tossing 340 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Texans.

The over/under for the game is 48. Cleveland failed to hit the over against Atlanta, but the Week 5 game against the Chargers figures to be a high-scoring affair.

What odds would you take if you were placing a bet?