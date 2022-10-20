- Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett’s postgame message (Akron Beacon Journal) “Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished with a 54.5 passer rating, his season low and the second worst in the league in Week 6.”
- Bernie Kosar Cleveland Browns bobblehead available (cleveland.com) “The eight-inch tall bobblehead features a smiling and helmetless Kosar in his brown ‘19′ jersey, gripping the ball with both hands.”
- Upon Further Review: What stood out in all-22 of Browns vs. Patriots? (Browns Wire) “It was ugly on broadcast view, and it was ugly when viewing the coach’s film as well.”
- Ex-Patriot Explains Why Beating Browns Is ‘Big Deal’ For Bill Belichick (NESN) “You know why? Because Jim Brown is watching, and Jim Brown is like his favorite person on the planet. … When we went to Cleveland (in 2016), it was a big deal to beat those guys.”
- What Are Ravens’ Fans Saying About The Browns w/@IngravenVids (YouTube) Quincy Carrier has assistance from a fellow youtuber breaking down the game this week
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/20/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
