Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: Week 7 TV Map

The Week 7 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Kevin Harlan & Trent Green

Ohio Coverage: The Cleveland, Columbus, and Dayton areas will get to see the game. However, Toledo is getting the Lions vs. Cowboys game, while Cincinnati is not getting an early game. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).

National Coverage: The concentration for the game will be on the surrounding states to the East of Ohio, including some of Pennsylvania, New York, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland.

The GREEN areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 7 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals (Amazon)

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals (Amazon) Sunday - 8:30 AM ET: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers (NFL Network)

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers (NFL Network) Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens (CBS) Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals (FOX) Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers (FOX) Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins (NBC)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins (NBC) Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots (ESPN)

