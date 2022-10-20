As expected, Dakota Allen returns to Browns practice squad

Thankfully for LB Dakota Allen all the changes to his roster situation have occurred with the Cleveland Browns or he would have jet lag and a lot of frequent flyer miles.

So far this month for Allen:

October 8th - Elevated from the practice squad for Los Angeles Chargers game

October 15th - Signed to the 53-man roster for the New England Patriots game

October 18th - Waived from the roster

Yesterday, Cleveland released S Richard LeCounte III from the practice squad which seemed to indicate that Allen would be returning once clearing waivers.

As expected, the team signed the special teams linebacker to their practice squad Thursday.

Allen has played in two games this season with just one tackle. In those two games, he played in 33 snaps (59%) on special teams.

A practice squad player can be elevated to play in games three times during an NFL season. Last week’s game, Allen was on the active roster so that does not count toward his three-game limit.