NFL Picks Week 7, and media picks for Browns vs. Ravens

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 6.5 point underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 7 game between the Browns and Ravens:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Ravens 33, Browns 19

These two are off to slow starts, but the Ravens have lost three games they led by double-digits in the second half. That won’t happen in this one. Lamar Jackson will have a big game against a Cleveland defense that is bad right now. This won’t be close.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Ravens 31, Browns 20

In the AFC, the Cleveland Browns have gone an ENTIRE MONTH without picking up a single win and they’re still somehow only one game out of first place. That is the NFL in a nutshell this year: Everyone is average.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Ravens 30, Browns 20

The Browns’ run defense is in shambles and Myles Garrett is hurting again. Their linebacker and secondary play have been a major disappointment. That should work out well for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ traditional running game. The Browns also have no real answers for Mark Andrews or downfield shot plays off play-action. Jacoby Brissett will be rattled with Nick Chubb contained again.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Ravens 26, Browns 23

The Browns and Ravens are 1-3 in one-score games this season, a frustrating trend for both fan-bases. Both defenses are bad, but Cleveland has been a little worse on that side of the ball. Lamar Jackson will take advantage, and he improves to 6-2 as a starter against Cleveland.

