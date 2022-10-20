Thursday Night Football, Week 7: Saints vs. Cardinals betting odds, pick

Week 7 of NFL kicks off tonight with the New Orleans Saints taking on the Arizona Cardinals! Neither of these teams expected to begin the season below .500 through six games, as they’ve struggled for various reasons. Andy Dalton has been leading the Saints’ offense in recent weeks pretty well, but it’s only led to one victory during that stretch. The Saints’ rushing attack was back to being prolific last week with Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, and Taysom Hill combining among four runners to have 228 yards rushing. It wasn’t enough to hold off the Bengals, who were able to rally late.

I expect New Orleans to bring that same type of rushing attack this week, while Arizona meanwhile continues to find their identity and flounders in a division that actually could be for the taking if they got their act together. Saints 23, Cardinals 17.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are 2.5 point favorites against the Saints.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.