WR Elijah Moore demands a trade, Browns should be interested

The trade deadline is under two weeks away in the NFL and things could get juicy. For the Cleveland Browns, the two games between now and the deadline will decide what direction they might go in. With the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals up next on the schedule, two wins could put the team in win-now mode while two losses could make them sellers.

During training camp, the New York Jets were rumored to be dealing with a trade demand from WR Denzel Mims. The 6’3” former second-round pick did not get traded but hasn’t seen the field this year.

Thursday came word of another Jets second-round receiver also demanding a trade in Elijah Moore:

Sources: #Jets WR Elijah Moore, frustrated with his role and usage, has asked for a trade. The team has no plans at all to trade him. The former second rounder was targeted once in the win over the #Packers, but the play was negated by a penalty. pic.twitter.com/JJvSbnxXZ1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2022

Moore was not at practice today but that was called a personal day by the team.

As a rookie last year, Moore had 43 receptions in just 11 games for 538 yards and five touchdowns. So far this season, in six games, he has just 16 receptions for 203 yards. With the team running the ball well and getting production out of Corey Davis, rookie Garrett Wilson and rookie RB Breece Hall in the pass game, there hasn’t been a lot of room for either Moore or Mims to succeed.

As noted, it seems unlikely that Moore will be dealt in his second year in the league and the price may be too high for a team like Cleveland but Moore, or Mims, could be helpful to the team. Moore, in particular, could provide a versatile threat.

Moore ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at his pro day and made up for his small stature with great speed and agility:

With Amari Cooper on the outside along with Donovan Peoples-Jones, Moore would be the perfect explosive compliment to David Njoku on the inside.

The trade deadline could be very interesting with trades possibly starting after this week’s slate of games. Whether the Browns will be active or not will likely depend on their next two games.

Do you think an explosive slot receiver is needed for the offense and worth trading for?