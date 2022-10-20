Browns, Ravens injury report: Many return to practice for Browns

The first injury report for Week 7’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens included 18 players not participating including a lot of important players on both sides. Thursday, there were some improvements on both sides but the Ravens might have some big pieces as question marks going into the game.

Here are the changes to the injury report from yesterday:

Browns Injury Report:

Joel Bitonio - Rest DNP to Full

Jadeveon Clowney - Ankle DNP to Limited

Jack Conklin - Ankle DNP to Limited

Amari Cooper - Rest DNP to Full

Tony Fields - Illness DNP to Full

Myles Garrett - Shoulder, Biceps DNP to Limited

Joe Haeg - Concussion DNP

David Njoku - Rest DNP to Full

Wyatt Teller - Calf DNP

Denzel Ward - Concussion DNP

Alex Wright - Quad, Glute Full

Ravens Injury Report:

Mark Andrews - Knee DNP

Calais Campbell - Foot DNP to Limited

Ben Cleveland - Foot DNP to Limited

J.K. Dobbins - Knee DNP

Morgan Moses - Heel DNP to Limited

Marcus Peters - Rest DNP

Patrick Ricard - Knee DNP

Rashod Bateman - Foot Limited

Justin Houston - Groin Limited

Lamar Jackson - Hip Limited to Full

Justice Hill - Hamstring Full

Ronnie Stanley - Rest/Ankle Limited to Full

For Cleveland, Ward and Teller are the big names still not participating while the return of Clowney to practice on Thursday is a good sign he will be able to play Sunday.

For Baltimore, Andrews and Dobbins still being out and Peters missing two days for rest is interesting, at least. No one expected Jackson to miss the game so his move to full participation isn’t much of a surprise.

How does today’s changes impact how you think this weekend’s game will go?