Browns, Ravens injury report: Many return to practice for Browns

The first injury report for Week 7’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens included 18 players not participating including a lot of important players on both sides. Thursday, there were some improvements on both sides but the Ravens might have some big pieces as question marks going into the game.
Here are the changes to the injury report from yesterday:
Browns Injury Report:
- Joel Bitonio - Rest DNP to Full
- Jadeveon Clowney - Ankle DNP to Limited
- Jack Conklin - Ankle DNP to Limited
- Amari Cooper - Rest DNP to Full
- Tony Fields - Illness DNP to Full
- Myles Garrett - Shoulder, Biceps DNP to Limited
- Joe Haeg - Concussion DNP
- David Njoku - Rest DNP to Full
- Wyatt Teller - Calf DNP
- Denzel Ward - Concussion DNP
- Alex Wright - Quad, Glute Full
Ravens Injury Report:
- Mark Andrews - Knee DNP
- Calais Campbell - Foot DNP to Limited
- Ben Cleveland - Foot DNP to Limited
- J.K. Dobbins - Knee DNP
- Morgan Moses - Heel DNP to Limited
- Marcus Peters - Rest DNP
- Patrick Ricard - Knee DNP
- Rashod Bateman - Foot Limited
- Justin Houston - Groin Limited
- Lamar Jackson - Hip Limited to Full
- Justice Hill - Hamstring Full
- Ronnie Stanley - Rest/Ankle Limited to Full
For Cleveland, Ward and Teller are the big names still not participating while the return of Clowney to practice on Thursday is a good sign he will be able to play Sunday.
For Baltimore, Andrews and Dobbins still being out and Peters missing two days for rest is interesting, at least. No one expected Jackson to miss the game so his move to full participation isn’t much of a surprise.
How does today’s changes impact how you think this weekend’s game will go?
