- Cleveland Browns: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Ravens (Clutch Points) “The Browns’ disappointing season reached a new low last week when they were defeated 38-15 by the New England Patriots headed by rookie backup QB Bailey Zappe. Given how bad the Browns’ defense has been this season, it’s difficult to imagine them doing any better here against Lamar Jackson.”
- Joe Woods on the Browns defense: ‘I thought we’d be further along ... we’re underperforming’ (cleveland.com) “I thought there would be more things we could do at this point,” he said Thursday. “Not that more means better, but we do have some young guys in there playing for us at all three levels of the defense, and they’re learning too.”
- The Cleveland Browns may be able to save the season with one huge trade with the Chicago Bears (Factory Of Sadness) “Some will say that firing Joe Woods is the answer, but the issue with the Browns is a lack of talent, so if talent is the issue, get better talent.”
- Nick Chubb by the numbers: Browns running back entering Jim Brown territory after historic start to year (CBS) “Chubb has five seasons averaging 5.0 yards per carry (minimum 100 carries), trailing only Joe Perry (six) for the most in NFL history. If Chubb finishes with a 5.0 yards per carry average, he’ll become the first player in NFL history to start his career with a 5.0 yards per carry average in each of his first five seasons.”
- How The Browns Can Beat The Ravens (YouTube) Quincy Carrier breaks down the game plan for this week
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/21/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
