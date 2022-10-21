Browns fans’ confidence plummets to 12%; fans want to see Josh Dobbs

Each week during the regular season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team.

Heading into Week 7, 12% of Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team, a decrease of 21 percentage points from last week. We can’t get much lower percentage-wise from here, and this might be the lowest I recall ever seeing the confidence meter for Cleveland. If the Browns could somehow pull off a win over the Ravens, the leap in confidence could be astronomical.

DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t believe in the Browns, and has them as 6.5-point underdogs to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. The Ravens’ fan confidence is at 29% after their loss to the Giants last week, marking the third time this season they’ve blown a sizable second half lead.

We also asked two other questions about the Browns heading into Week 7. The first one was about whether fans think Cleveland can still make the playoffs. Despite the fact that a win this weekend could put the Browns in first place in the AFC North, just 15% of fans think the team can make the playoffs via the division or a wildcard spot.

In the other question, we asked whether the Browns should start Joshua Dobbs or Jacoby Brissett against the Ravens. Even though we knew the team was starting Brissett, this was about what the fans wanted to see — and despite Brissett playing well in five of six games, 54% of fans want to see Dobbs due to how well he performed in the preseason.

Also, on a national level, NFL fans are predicting the Ravens to beat the Browns in Week 7.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.