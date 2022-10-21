New Bernie Kosar bobblehead by FOCO is live

Cleveland Browns fans may be frustrated with the current state of the team, but everyone still loves former quarterback Bernie Kosar. This week, a new bobblehead of Kosar was unveiled, celebrating his induction into the Cleveland Hall of Fame.

The bobblehead, created by FOCO, features Kosar in an action pose atop a field themed base. His name is displayed in front with the Cleveland skyline in the back. The bobblehead will be limited to 322 units, retails for $70, and stands at 8 inches tall. If you’re a collector, make sure you grab one of them before it’s too late!