New Bernie Kosar bobblehead by FOCO is live

Cleveland Browns fans may be frustrated with the current state of the team, but everyone still loves former quarterback Bernie Kosar. This week, a new bobblehead of Kosar was unveiled, celebrating his induction into the Cleveland Hall of Fame.
The bobblehead, created by FOCO, features Kosar in an action pose atop a field themed base. His name is displayed in front with the Cleveland skyline in the back. The bobblehead will be limited to 322 units, retails for $70, and stands at 8 inches tall. If you’re a collector, make sure you grab one of them before it’s too late!
- Portrays Kosar posing in his gameday uniform, ready to make another big play
- Thematic, team-colored cityscape backdrop that will have your collection feeling more like the Forest City
- Crest accent on backdrop with wordmark team name and jersey display, even though we know he’s No. 1 in your heart
- Team-colored base that will look great in your collection
- Team logo display on front of base, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie
- Field-textured top of base
- Front name display so everyone knows who the face of your franchise is
- Handcrafted
- Hand painted
