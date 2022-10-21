 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New Bernie Kosar bobblehead by FOCO is live

Only 322 of these bobbleheads were made for the legendary Browns quarterback.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new

Cleveland Browns fans may be frustrated with the current state of the team, but everyone still loves former quarterback Bernie Kosar. This week, a new bobblehead of Kosar was unveiled, celebrating his induction into the Cleveland Hall of Fame.

The bobblehead, created by FOCO, features Kosar in an action pose atop a field themed base. His name is displayed in front with the Cleveland skyline in the back. The bobblehead will be limited to 322 units, retails for $70, and stands at 8 inches tall. If you’re a collector, make sure you grab one of them before it’s too late!

  • Portrays Kosar posing in his gameday uniform, ready to make another big play
  • Thematic, team-colored cityscape backdrop that will have your collection feeling more like the Forest City
  • Crest accent on backdrop with wordmark team name and jersey display, even though we know he’s No. 1 in your heart
  • Team-colored base that will look great in your collection
  • Team logo display on front of base, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie
  • Field-textured top of base
  • Front name display so everyone knows who the face of your franchise is
  • Handcrafted
  • Hand painted

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...