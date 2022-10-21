Ravens JK Dobbins has knee surgery, out 4-6 weeks

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens have both been dealing with major injury concerns all week. It started when almost 20 players did not participate in practice on Wednesday. While it got better on Thursday, there are still lingering concerns on both sides.

RB JK Dobbins was one of the big names on the list for Baltimore. Dobbins missed all of the 2021 season due to a torn ACL in his left knee. Recovery kept him out the first two weeks of this year as well. In four games, the former Ohio State star had just 35 rushes for 123 yards and a touchdown this season.

Dobbins sat out the second half of last week’s loss to the New York Giants. Friday came news that he would miss even more time as he required surgery on the same left knee that put him out last season.

The Ravens are hoping to get him back for the stretch run but Dobbins is expected to miss four to six weeks starting with this week’s game against the Browns.

With Dobbins out, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill will carry the load for Baltimore. Each has outperformed Dobbins this season with 5.9 and 6.6 yards per carry averages, respectively. QB Lamar Jackson is far and away their best runner with 451 yards, compared to Drake’s 184, and has an 8.1 yards per carry average.