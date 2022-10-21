Browns, Ravens final injury report for Week 7

A week that started with 18 players not participating and slowly got better as it went along has led to the final injury report for the Week 7 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. We covered earlier today that RB J.K. Dobbins would have surgery and be out for four to six weeks.

Dobbins is the lone Ravens player to be ruled out for Week 7. The Browns have ruled out three for the game.

Here are the final injury statuses going into Sunday’s matchup:

Browns Injury Report

CB Denzel Ward - Out - Concussion

OL Wyatt Teller - Out - Calf

OL Joe Haeg - Out - Concussion

DE Jadeveon Clowney - Questionable - Ankle

DE Isaac Rochelle - Questionable - Knee

Ravens Injury Report

RB J.K. Dobbins - Out - Knee

TE Mark Andrews - Questionable - Knee

WR Rashod Bateman - Questionable - Foot

OL Ben Cleveland - Questionable - Foot

OLB Justin Houston - Questionable - Groin

OL Morgan Moses - Questionable - Heel

CB Marcus Peters - Questionable - Quad

FB Patrick Ricard - Questionable - Knee

A lot of depth and a few vital pieces are questionable for Baltimore going into the game while Cleveland has two big players out and one very important one questionable.

The inactive report will tell most of the story for the injuries but we will also see how limited some of the players are even if they are able to play on Sunday. We will have that inactive report 90 minutes before kickoff.

Besides Andrews, which player’s absence would be the biggest negative for the Ravens from the above list?