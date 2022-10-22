Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/22/22)

- Browns turn to Hjalte Froholdt to fill in for Wyatt Teller on Sunday in Baltimore (cleveland.com) - For the first time since late in the season in 2020, the Browns will start Sunday’s game missing half of their dynamic guard duo. Right guard Wyatt Teller was officially ruled out Friday with the calf injury that limited him to just 15 offensive snaps against the Patriots and might keep him out beyond Sunday’s contest. Filling in for Teller will be the man who replaced him on Sunday against the Patriots, fourth-year guard Hjalte Froholdt (pronounced YELL-duh FROH-holt).
- Deion Jones ‘ready to go’ for Browns debut (clevelandbrowns.com) - Deion Jones is ready to start making a difference with his new team. Acquired by the Browns last week in a trade with the Falcons, Jones — a 2017 Pro Bowl linebacker who tallied 137 tackles last season — is set to be added to the Browns active roster ahead of Sunday’s big divisional game against the Ravens. Jones has been practicing with the Browns since Oct. 12 and is expected to slide into the middle of the defense to provide some tackling stability and veteran leadership.
- Myles Garrett wants Browns defense ‘to put on a show’ against Ravens (Beacon Journal) - The story whenever the Browns plays the Baltimore Ravens over the last few years has been about the Lamar Jackson Show. Myles Garrett, though, is thinking about a different one when they travel to Baltimore on Sunday.
- Amari Cooper working with Jacoby Brissett for more efficiency and better success on deep balls (Browns Zone) - Amari Cooper is perhaps the NFL’s best route runner, so he gets open. He also believes he excels at making contested catches. The diversified skill set makes four catches for 44 yards on 12 targets Sunday in the 38-15 loss to the Patriots hard to swallow for the four-time Pro Bowl receiver.
NFL:
- The secret identity of the NFL’s last barefoot kicker (ESPN) - Twenty years ago this week, with about six minutes to go in a St. Louis Rams’ blowout win over the Seattle Seahawks, Jeff Wilkins kicked what was, by nearly any measure, an irrelevant extra point. But here’s the thing: Wilkins kicked this meaningless extra point wearing only one shoe.
- Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to undergo knee surgery, miss 4-6 weeks (NFL.com) - Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is going back on the shelf. Dobbins is undergoing knee surgery to remove scar tissue from his previous ACL surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source. Dobbins, who was experiencing stiffness in his knee, will miss 4-6 weeks. ESPN first reported the news.
- The Christian McCaffrey trade is a wildly fun all-in move for the 49ers (The Ringer) - San Francisco dealt a haul of picks to bring in the star running back, igniting questions about the value of the position. But if there is anyone who can get the most out of CMC, it’s Kyle Shanahan.
- DeAndre Hopkins was everything Cardinals needed him to be in victorious return vs. Saints (azcentral.com) - Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray were wrong. DeAndre Hopkins was a miracle cure for the Arizona Cardinals’ sputtering offense that was hit, but mostly miss, during the first six weeks of the season.
Loading comments...