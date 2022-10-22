Ravens Ronnie Stanley ill, now questionable for Sunday versus Browns

The injury report was an important storyline for both the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens all week. The teams started with 18 players not participating in practice on Wednesday with Friday’s final list having some important players questionable:

DE Jadeveon Clowney

DE Isaac Rochelle

TE Mark Andrews

WR Rashod Bateman

OL Ben Cleveland

OLB Justin Houston

OL Morgan Moses

CB Marcus Peters

FB Patrick Ricard

Baltimore’s left tackle Ronnie Stanley was deemed healthy, as least as much as you can be in the NFL in Week 7, by the end of the week.

While Saturday is ordinarily good for updates on roster moves and practice squad elevations, the Ravens got some bad news on Stanley today:

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley (illness) is now questionable for Sunday’s game.



Ravens have Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele as solid backups, but you want your best on the line vs. Myles Garrett. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) October 22, 2022

As it is with everyone, Stanley’s illness could progress in various ways leaving his status very much uncertain. Cleveland’s LB Tony Fields, for example, was out Wednesday due to illness but returned to practice on Thursday.

As noted Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele are the team’s primary backups at the position. Both have been forced into action this season for significant snaps. Mekari is in his fourth season in the league. He’s played in 43 games, starting 27 of them, during that time. Faalele is a huge rookie (6’8”, closer to 400 pounds than 300) drafted in the fourth round out of Minnesota.

The Browns need all the help they can get to snap out of their funk and put themselves right back into the thick of things in the AFC North. We may not get an update on Stanley until the inactive reports come out at 11:30 AM Sunday.