Browns Saturday news: Deion Jones status update, 2 practice squad elevations

It took an extra week but the Cleveland Browns are going to get LB Deion Jones on the field after the trade that brought him over from the Atlanta Falcons. A lot may be expected of Jones to help fix a defense that has struggled to stop the run and to be able to make the correct play.

The Browns designated Jones for return from the injured reserve shortly after acquiring him but did not activate him to the roster for last week versus the New England Patriots. They had three weeks to bring him to the 53-man roster or lose him to IR for the season.

Earlier this week, Cleveland waived LB Dakota Allen in a move that opened a roster spot for Jones.

Saturday, along with activating Jones, the Browns elevated Allen and CB Herb Miller for Sunday’s game. Both players are important special teams players on kick coverage units.

WR/KR Chester Rogers has been one of the team’s elevations but is not eligible to be elevated again this season after being up for three games. Instead, if Cleveland wants Rogers to return kicks they must sign him to the 53-man roster.

Without Rogers, Demetric Felton, D’Ernest Johnson and Donovan Peoples-Jones will likely return kicks but the team could have a surprise candidate as well.

How big of a difference do you think Jones can have on the defense?