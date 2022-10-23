Browns vs. Ravens: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 7 today against the Baltimore Ravens. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: M&T Bank Stadium Stadium, Baltimore, MD

M&T Bank Stadium Stadium, Baltimore, MD TV Channel: CBS - Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) & Trent Green (analyst).

CBS - Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) & Trent Green (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 61 degrees (feels like 59 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 13 MPH winds from the Southwest.

61 degrees (feels like 59 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 13 MPH winds from the Southwest. Odds: Ravens by 6.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Ravens by 6.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 45.5

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the GREEN areas will get to watch the game on CBS:

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns will be wearing white jerseys and orange pants.

Here is the Week 7 poster for the Browns vs. Ravens game:

old bay is overrated pic.twitter.com/YjeyI0nsbF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 21, 2022

Connections

Ravens President Sashi Brown worked for the Browns from 2013-17. After being hired as executive vice president and counsel in 2013, he was promoted to executive vice president of football operations in 2016.

• Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome is the Browns all-time leader in receiving yards (7,980), playing in 198 consecutive games over 13 seasons. Newsome was a firstround pick in 1978, who was later inducted into the Browns’ Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Newsome served in several positions in Cleveland’s front office before moving to Baltimore as VP of player personnel in 1996.

• Ravens G Kevin Zeitler played for the Browns from 2017-2018.

• Ravens Director of Player Personnel George Kokinis served as Browns general manager in 2009 and in the scouting department from 1991-95.

• Ravens scout Bobby Vega was a member of the Browns’ scouting department from 2005-18.

History