Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/23/22)

- ‘One-of-a-kind’: Browns once again prepare for unique challenge of Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (Beacon Journal) - Martin Emerson Jr. faced a lot of great players during his three years at Mississippi State. There were a lot of dynamic quarterbacks he went up against in the SEC. The Browns rookie cornerback, though, knows he’s not faced anyone quite like he’s going to face on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore. There’s no one Emerson saw, be it inside or out of the SEC, quite like Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
- Burning Questions for Week 7 vs. Ravens (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns are looking to keep their divisional record unscathed Sunday in Baltimore.
- Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney will be reunited vs. the Ravens and ‘we’re trying to put on a show, too’ (cleveland.com) - Myles Garrett reinjured his left shoulder against the Patriots and Jadeveon Clowney is questionable with his ankle injury, but there’s no way they’re missing a chance to beat Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Sunday in their big AFC showdown in Baltimore.
- Deion Jones fitting in, ready to make Browns debut (Browns Zone) - Linebacker Deion Jones is ready to make his Browns debut, and the defense is hoping for a spark. Jones, who was acquired in a trade with Atlanta on Oct. 9, is expected to be activated from injured reserve and face the Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore.
NFL:
- For Ravens team lacking identity, game vs. Browns will be a true test of character (Baltimore Sun) - The Ravens are still searching for their identity on both offense and defense, but a defining moment of the 2022 season will come Sunday when they face the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. It’s a character game.
- Broncos QB Russell Wilson ruled out; Brett Rypien to start (ESPN) - Russell Wilson tried to do everything he could to play after a hamstring injury, but Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett on Saturday ruled out the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback vs. the New York Jets on Sunday. Hackett’s decision was made to allow Wilson time to heal and prevent a lingering injury, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
- Commanders place QB Carson Wentz on injured reserve after finger surgery (Washington Post) - The Washington Commanders placed quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve Saturday, ensuring he’ll miss at least the next four games as he recovers from finger surgery.
- Lions sign punter Jack Fox to three-year extension (NFL.com) - The Detroit Lions are making Jack Fox the league’s highest-paid punter. Fox is signing a three-year extension that will pay him a league-high $3.775 million per year at his position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that the deal includes $7.5 million guaranteed.
