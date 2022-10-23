Ravens expecting two ‘questionable’ offensive stars to play today

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens square off today in a matchup that could go a long way in deciding who is leading the AFC North halfway through the season. Baltimore is tied for the division lead at 3-3 while Cleveland sits a game back.

Neither team has played up to expectations this year but the Ravens strength on offense seems well-suited to take advantage of the Browns weakness on defense.

Injuries were a big story this week with a large number of players coming into today’s game as questionable:

DE Jadeveon Clowney

DE Isaac Rochelle

OL Ronnie Stanley - Added Saturday with an illness

TE Mark Andrews

WR Rashod Bateman

OL Ben Cleveland

OLB Justin Houston

OL Morgan Moses

CB Marcus Peters

FB Patrick Ricard

Late last night, Adam Schefter provided an update on one of Baltimore’s offensive weapons:

Ravens’ TE Mark Andrews, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury, is expected to play vs. the Browns, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2022

In the middle of the night, Ian Rapoport had the same report on Andrews while providing an update on Bateman:

#Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee) is expected to play, while there is optimism that WR Rashod Bateman (foot) plays too, source said. He practiced well, plus they didn't elevate newly signed DeSean Jackson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2022

If Andrews and Bateman are still able to be effective, the Ravens offense could be close to full strength. The status of Stanley’s illness is the other huge concern for the offense while the defense has a couple of concerns on that side of the ball as well.

For the Browns, Clowney’s status is very important for the team’s run defense and for containing Lamar Jackson.

We will have the full inactive report right around 11:30 AM this morning.