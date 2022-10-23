Browns, Ravens inactive list: ‘Questionable’ players update

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens square off in a surprisingly important AFC North matchup given that the two teams combine for a 5-7 record.

The winner will keep themselves squarely in the hunt for a division title while the loser will find themselves behind near the middle of the season.

Injuries could play a huge role today as the two teams have had a number of players not participating in practice this week. Earlier today we shared that two important Ravens offensive players were expected to play. What about the other questionable players for both sides including Jadeveon Clowney and Ronnie Stanley?

Here is who is inactive today for both teams:

Browns Inactive Report

CB Denzel Ward

OL Wyatt Teller

OL Joe Haeg

WR Anthony Schwartz

QB Kellen Mond

OL Chris Hubbard

DE Isaac Rochell

Ravens Inactive Report

OL Ben Cleveland

WR Tulane Wallace

RB Mike Davis

CB Jaylen Armour-Davis

OLB AJ Klein

It will be interesting to watch how the other players who struggled with injuries this week fair today and how much of an impact will the players being inactive cause.