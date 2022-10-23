David Njoku leaves Ravens game with ankle injury

If the Cleveland Browns are able to make a comeback and defeat the Baltimore Ravens, they will have to do it without TE David Njoku. Late in the third quarter, Njoku was seen walking to the locker room with the team’s trainers.

As the fourth quarter started, we got official news from the team that Njoku would not be returning to the game due to an ankle injury.

Losing Njoku is huge for Cleveland’s offense. Before going out, he had seven receptions for 71 yards leading the team in both categories. The tight end was on pace for the best season of his career with 27 receptions for 347 yards already in just six games.

The 6’5” athletic tight end has had some injury issues earlier in his career but was signed to a huge extension this offseason with the hopes of cashing in on his physical gifts.

We will keep you up to date on any updates on Njoku as they become available.