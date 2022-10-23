Browns open as 3-point underdogs against the Bengals in Week 8

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 3-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their Week 8 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 47.

The Browns (2-5) are coming off of a 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Although it was an improvement over the previous week, Cleveland still dropped their fourth straight game and took a big hit in terms of their playoff hopes for the 2022 season. It could be argued that the defense played their best game of the season, not having any breakdowns in coverage, generating pressure on QB Lamar Jackson, and forcing a late turnover to give the offense a shot to come back. But when it came down to it again, Cleveland’s offense couldn’t get closer to the end zone, and a 61-yard field goal to tie it was blocked.

The Bengals (4-3) are coming off of a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Bengals jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half, but by half time it was a 28-17 game. Atlanta was shut out in the second half, though, unable to overcome the Bengals’ 537 yards of offense. Cincinnati got off to a slow start to the season, but are winners of four of their last five games now.

