- Browns fall to Ravens in tough 23-20 loss (Fox 8) “The score was 10-3 after Cade York’s 41-yard field goal with :18 left in the first quarter. Myles Garrett took down Ravens QB Lamar Jackson with a 7-yard sack to end the quarter. That’s three sacks in the last five quarters for Garrett.”
- Nick Chubb passes Greg Pruitt on Browns’ all-time rushing leaderboard (clevelandbrowns.com) “With a 2-yard touchdown on the first drive, Chubb also became the fifth running back in NFL history to record at least eight rushing touchdowns in each of their first five seasons, joining Brown, Emmitt Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson and Adrian Peterson.”
- David Njoku seen with walking boot and crutches after Browns’ loss vs. Ravens (Cincy Jungle) “Following the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Ravens in Week 7, Njoku was seen in a walking boot and using crutches, a bad sign for his availability in Week 8 and potentially longer.”
- A Bottlegate Legend Has Been Found After More Than 20 Years (outkick.com) “Browns quarterback Tim Couch hit wide receiver Quincy Morgan for a three yard gain and a first down. The game winning drive was still on and the playoffs could still be seen in the far-off distance.”
- Browns Were Robbed By The Refs In Baltimore (YouTube) Quincy Carrier gives his take on why the Browns came up short
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/24/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...