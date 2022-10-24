Cleveland Browns: Who is slated to hit free agency in 2023?

The Cleveland Browns have a number of players slated to hit free agency following the 2022 season. This is of course assuming they don’t agree to contract extensions with these players before the end of the year or trade them prior to the NFL trade deadline. Here is a comprehensive list of these players.

2023 Cleveland Browns Unrestricted Free Agents

Unrestricted free agents are free to sign with any team in the NFL when free agency begins.

Quarterback: Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs

Running Back: Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson

Wide Receiver: None

Tight End: Jesse James, Pharaoh Brown

Offensive Line: RT Jack Conklin, T Chris Hubbard, C Ethan Pocic

Defensive Line: DE Jadeveon Clowney, DE Chase Winovich, DE Isaac Rochell, DE Stephen Weatherly, DT Taven Bryan

Linebacker: Deion Jones, Anthony Walker Jr., Sione Takitaki, Jordan Kunaszyk

Defensive Back: CB Greedy Williams, S Ronnie Harrison

Special Teams: LS Charley Hughlett

2023 Cleveland Browns Restricted Free Agents

Restricted free agents have accrued 3 NFL seasons and can negotiate and sign with any team in the NFL when free agency begins. The Cleveland Browns can “tender” the restricted free agent and get the right of first refusal or draft pick compensation if the player agrees to a deal with another team in free agency.

Offensive Line: T Michael Dunn

Defensive Line: DE Chris Odom

2023 Cleveland Browns Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Exclusive rights free agents have accrued less than 3 NFL seasons and can negotiate and sign with any team in the NFL when free agency begins. The Cleveland Browns can offer an ERFA a league one-year league minimum deal to prevent the player from negotiating with other teams.

Defensive Back: CB A.J. Green

2023 Cleveland Browns Cut Candidates

The Browns have a couple of players that could be cut by the team to save cap space for the 2023 season. Each would have some dead cap associated with the release but also cap savings.

Defensive Back: S John Johnson III - Post June 1st cut would save the Browns just under $10 million in salary cap space and cost them just under $4 million in dead cap space.

Wide Receiver:

Amari Cooper - Cooper has been very good for the team and is highly unlikely to be dealt but cutting him post-June 1st would save the team $20 million in cap space and cost just under $4 million in dead cap.

Jakeem Grant - A sad story for Grant and Cleveland with his Achilles tear. At his age (31 next season), it may be difficult for him to return as the explosive player he once was. Cutting him after June 1st will gain the Browns almost $3 million in cap space and cost less than a million in dead cap.