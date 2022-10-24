Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 7

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Quarterback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|60
|100%
|22-of-27 (81.5%) for 258 yards. 3 rushes, 18 yards. 1 fumble lost.
-
Jacoby Brissett was much better than he was a week ago against the Patriots, and we even saw him put some deep balls right on the money to Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and again to Cooper (although the last one was called back for offensive pass interference). Early in the game, I thought the playcalling fit Brissett well, allowing him to get the ball out quick to negate the Ravens’ pass-rush. As the second quarter and third quarters went along, though, the offense had penalties and negative run plays that forced Brissett into longer passing situations, and that allowed the Ravens to generate some sacks and a fumble.
Running Back
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|34
|57%
|16 carries, 91 yards (5.7 YPC), 1 TD. 2 catches, 16 yards (3 targets).
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|28
|47%
|5 carries, 4 yards (0.8 YPC), 1 TD. 1 catch, 4 yards (2 targets).
- A few people pointed this out, but it looked like Nick Chubb was running angry in this game. Even though he didn’t have 100+ yards or a hat trick of touchdowns, this was just a fantastic effort by him. If you put another running back out there with the same lanes that Chubb had, they’ll get half the yards probably. The strength of his legs his amazing.
- One of Cleveland’s biggest issues with Brissett right now is that he doesn’t seem to be able to get the ball to the running backs enough on screen passes, or to the running backs period, in the passing game. Hunt is the type of weapon who makes people miss in space, and yet we are rarely getting him the ball in the flat — and if we do, it’s a late dumpoff where the defender is right on him, as opposed to a play intended to get him in space.
Wide Receiver
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|57
|95%
|3 catches, 74 yards (4 targets).
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|56
|93%
|6 catches, 71 yards (6 targets).
|WR
|David Bell
|34
|57%
|1 catch, 7 yards (1 target).
|WR
|Michael Woods
|6
|10%
|No stats registered.
-
Anthony Schwartz was a healthy scratch this week, which was the biggest headline of the afternoon regarding the wide receiver room. Michael Woods played six snaps, but was not targeted.
-
Donovan Peoples-Jones and Amari Cooper had solid efforts again. The only qualm you may have is that Cooper pushed off on the offensive pass interference when he may not have needed to. It’s hard to say whether he did it on purpose to create a little extra space, or if it was just instinct as he braced for the ball coming down.
Tight End
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|TE
|David Njoku
|37
|62%
|7 catches, 71 yards (7 targets).
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|34
|57%
|2 catches, 15 yards (2 targets).
|TE
|Pharoah Brown
|11
|18%
|No stats registered.
-
David Njoku was having another nice game, but sadly, he suffered a high ankle sprain and will be out 2-5 weeks. Basically, I’d expect him to return when Deshaun Watson is available now.
Offensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|OL
|Jedrick Wills
|60
|100%
|
|OL
|Joel Bitonio
|60
|100%
|
|OL
|Ethan Pocic
|60
|100%
|
|OL
|Hjalte Froholdt
|60
|100%
|
|OL
|Jack Conklin
|60
|100%
|
|OL
|Michael Dunn
|3
|5%
|
- The Browns allowed five sacks on the day, which was the most all season. Baltimore was often bringing an extra man off the edge who Cleveland couldn’t account for.
-
Jedrick Wills had several solid weeks in a row, but seemed to struggle against Baltimore’s pass rush, and also committed two penalties that stalled the Browns’ momentum in the first half on different drives.
- PFF said, “There was a notable dropoff at guard for the Browns, who had Hjalte Froholdt starting in place of Wyatt Teller at guard. He allowed a couple of pressures, but his run blocking was consistently strong.”
Loading comments...