Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 7

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Taven Bryan
|54
|84%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|51
|80%
|4 tackles (4 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|49
|77%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
|DL
|Alex Wright
|31
|48%
|2 tackles (2 combined). 1 TFL.
|DL
|Jadeveon Clowney
|23
|36%
|1 QH.
|DL
|Isaiah Thomas
|23
|36%
|2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined). 1 pass defended, 1 FR.
|DL
|Tommy Togiai
|17
|27%
|1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined).
|DL
|Perrion Winfrey
|12
|19%
|1 assist (1 combined).
Myles Garrett played his butt off again, forcing one sack and making some plays against the run too.
Jadeveon Clowney made his return to action, but played far fewer snaps than his previous game, only in on 36% of the snaps. There seemed to be an uptick in reps for rookie Isaiah Thomas, who also recovered the late fumble.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|51
|80%
|5 tackles, 1 assist (6 combined). 1 TFL, 2 passes defended, 1 FF.
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|36
|56%
|4 tackles, 3 assists (7 combined). 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|LB
|Deion Jones
|33
|52%
|4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined). 1 TFL.
|LB
|Jacob Phillips
|31
|48%
|7 tackles (7 combined).
|LB
|Justin Kunaszyk
|1
|2%
|No stats registered.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had his best performance of the 2022 season, looking like his rookie form, as he graded out to a 90.6 by PFF. He had the forced fumble near the end of the game that gave Cleveland a chance to come back.
- Unfortunately, Jacob Phillips suffered a pectoral injury during the game, and will miss the rest of the season. Deion Jones made his debut after being acquired by the Falcons, but had a grade of 36.2, per PFF.
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|63
|98%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|CB
|Martin Emerson
|63
|98%
|4 tackles (4 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|CB
|Greedy Williams
|14
|22%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
- The cornerbacks didn’t seem to be targeted much, which is one of the reasons that Greg Newsome only had one tackle on the day.
Martin Emerson continues to be that player who plays tight coverage, gets his hand nearly in the way, and the ball just slips in right to the receiver. I’m still pleased with his rookie effort.
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|Grant Delpit
|64
|100%
|4 tackles, 3 assists (7 combined). 1 pass defended.
|S
|John Johnson
|64
|100%
|2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined). 1 TFL.
|S
|Ronnie Harrison
|24
|38%
|2 tackles (2 combined).
Ronnie Harrison saw more action than usual as the extra defensive back, playing in 38% of the snaps. John Johnson and Grant Delpit still played every snap.
