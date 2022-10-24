 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 7

The defense played their best game of the season, but still lost.

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Taven Bryan 54 84% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
DL Myles Garrett 51 80% 4 tackles (4 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
DL Jordan Elliott 49 77% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
DL Alex Wright 31 48% 2 tackles (2 combined). 1 TFL.
DL Jadeveon Clowney 23 36% 1 QH.
DL Isaiah Thomas 23 36% 2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined). 1 pass defended, 1 FR.
DL Tommy Togiai 17 27% 1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined).
DL Perrion Winfrey 12 19% 1 assist (1 combined).
  • Myles Garrett played his butt off again, forcing one sack and making some plays against the run too.
  • Jadeveon Clowney made his return to action, but played far fewer snaps than his previous game, only in on 36% of the snaps. There seemed to be an uptick in reps for rookie Isaiah Thomas, who also recovered the late fumble.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 51 80% 5 tackles, 1 assist (6 combined). 1 TFL, 2 passes defended, 1 FF.
LB Sione Takitaki 36 56% 4 tackles, 3 assists (7 combined). 1 TFL, 1 QH.
LB Deion Jones 33 52% 4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined). 1 TFL.
LB Jacob Phillips 31 48% 7 tackles (7 combined).
LB Justin Kunaszyk 1 2% No stats registered.
  • Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had his best performance of the 2022 season, looking like his rookie form, as he graded out to a 90.6 by PFF. He had the forced fumble near the end of the game that gave Cleveland a chance to come back.
  • Unfortunately, Jacob Phillips suffered a pectoral injury during the game, and will miss the rest of the season. Deion Jones made his debut after being acquired by the Falcons, but had a grade of 36.2, per PFF.

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Greg Newsome 63 98% 1 tackle (1 combined).
CB Martin Emerson 63 98% 4 tackles (4 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
CB Greedy Williams 14 22% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
  • The cornerbacks didn’t seem to be targeted much, which is one of the reasons that Greg Newsome only had one tackle on the day.
  • Martin Emerson continues to be that player who plays tight coverage, gets his hand nearly in the way, and the ball just slips in right to the receiver. I’m still pleased with his rookie effort.

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
S Grant Delpit 64 100% 4 tackles, 3 assists (7 combined). 1 pass defended.
S John Johnson 64 100% 2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined). 1 TFL.
S Ronnie Harrison 24 38% 2 tackles (2 combined).
  • Ronnie Harrison saw more action than usual as the extra defensive back, playing in 38% of the snaps. John Johnson and Grant Delpit still played every snap.

