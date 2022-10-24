Monday Night Football, Week 7: Bears vs. Patriots odds, prediction

Monday Night Football closes out Week 7 on ESPN with the Chicago Bears taking on the New England Patriots. The Patriots are coming off an undressing of the Browns last week, and are starting to find their groove as well. One big change this week, though, is that they should be starting Mac Jones at quarterback. Jones is their future, but he struggled to kick off the season and will be going up against a challenging Bears defense.

Chicago’s offense still lacks weapons to pose a consistent threat; their defense could make a game of it, but I’ll take the Patriots to be smart and methodical with the football. Patriots 24, Bears 10

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots are 8.5-point favorites against the Bears.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below, courtesy of our friends at Tallysight. You can use this as your open thread for the game.