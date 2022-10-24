Jacob Phillips, torn pec, likely out for the season

The Cleveland Browns are 2-5 with some difficult games ahead of them and no first-round draft pick to raise the fans' hopes. The return of QB Deshaun Watson seems like it will be too late to mean anything at this point.

Injuries have impacted a number of games but have not been the primary reason for losses this year. From yesterday’s game, TE David Njoku could be out for a month or more with a high ankle sprain.

At this point, looking ahead to potential free agents on the team and trading one of the running backs is almost more interesting.

Today also came news that LB Jacob Phillips, who was replacing injured LB Anthony Walker Jr., will likely miss the rest of the season with a torn pec:

Browns’ starting linebacker Jacob Phillips tore his pec during Sunday’s loss to Baltimore and now likely will need season-ending surgery, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2022

Cleveland had brought in LB Deion Jones to help in the middle of the defense and now he’ll have to get up to speed quickly after rotating in and out in his first game with the team.

Last year, Phillips tore his biceps but was able to play late in the season. Injuries and poor play could spell the end of his time in Cleveland for the former third-round pick.