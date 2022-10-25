Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/25/22)

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL Trade Deadline: “Untradeable” Browns contracts (Jared Mueller) Nothing is impossible in Cleveland but a few contracts are improbable to trade this year
- Is it time for the Browns to start thinking about trading a running back? (Barry Shuck) Browns have an excess that could bring a good return
- Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 7 (Chris Pokorny) The defense played their best game of the season, but still lost.
- Cleveland Browns: Who is slated to hit free agency in 2023? (Craig Fountain) Several notable Cleveland Browns players are slated to hit free agency in 2023.
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns’ David Njoku, in midst of career season, expected to miss Bengals game, possibly more with high ankle sprain (cleveland.com) “He caught all seven of his targets for 71 yards, and was on pace to break his career high of nine receptions. He might’ve even come close to his career-high of 149 yards, set in the loss to the Chargers last season.”
- Report: Browns Listening to Offers on Fourth Year Cornerback (Sports Illustrated) “A cornerback group of Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, and Emerson leading things is a pretty good one when they’re playing at their best.”
- Browns’ Phillips ‘likely’ done for year with pectoral injury (A.P. Via Spectrum) “This is the second serious injury in two seasons for Phillips, a third-round pick from LSU in 2020. He played in just four games last year after suffering a biceps injury in training camp.”
- Nick Chubb joined some elite company in Week 7 (Dawg Pound Daily) “Chubb has now managed at least eight touchdowns in each of his first five seasons in the NFL and is only the fifth player in history to do so. The others were Jim Brown, Emmitt Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson, and Adrian Peters.”
- Browns CB Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol (homenewshere.com) “Also, Stefanski said starting tight end David Njoku is week-to-week with an ankle injury. ESPN reported it’s a high-ankle sprain and that Njoku will miss 2-5 weeks.”
- Kareem Hunt & Greedy Williams Are On The Trade Block (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reports on the latest machinations of the Browns’ roster
