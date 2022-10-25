Poor QB play around the NFL makes Browns poor start even more frustrating

The Cleveland Browns are 2-5 so far in the 2022 NFL season with a realistic statement that they could be easily 5-2, 6-1 if they make just a couple of plays. Their start has been frustrating for fans as they have blown so many opportunities.

Instead of talking about playoff opportunities, we are stuck looking at untradeable contracts, free agents to be and if it is time to trade one of the running backs.

Interestingly, the Browns aren’t the only team struggling this season that had expectations. Just in the AFC, the Las Vegas Raiders are 2-4, the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-5. In the NFC, only five teams have winning records.

One of the biggest reasons for the struggles around the league has been poor quarterback play. Even some of the best, like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, have had huge struggles this season. Russell Wilson’s play fell off a cliff in Denver before he got hurt and Matt Ryan was just benched (along with getting injured) in Indianapolis.

The poor QB play comes out in the numbers:

Starting some research on QB play this year and even knowing it's been bad I was shocked by this. Illustrates the distribution of efficiency for Weeks 1-7 vs prior years pic.twitter.com/DYbzTT752h — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) October 25, 2022

With the old guard dropping quickly and some of the younger quarterbacks not taking a step up, there is a huge gap in play at the position. It is even worse than the play in 2017, which was a horrific year:

We have it as still worse than the down 2017, through 2017 got a lot worse after Week 7 as QB play dropped with injurieshttps://t.co/jJZukMXU9K pic.twitter.com/5UpmGV0pV5 — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) October 25, 2022

For Cleveland, Jacoby Brissett has been adequate. He hasn’t been able to carry the team and has made some mistakes but, for a backup quarterback, he has played quite well.

Instead of taking advantage of a weak opening schedule and a league having a down year at the most important position, the Browns have figured out how to struggle in almost every aspect of the game throughout the season.

Are you surprised how bad QB play has been around the league seven weeks in?