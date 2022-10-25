Browns Reacts Survey: Week 8 - How many wins would Cleveland have if Watson had started the first seven games?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In Week 7, after losing to the Patriots, fan confidence for Cleveland Browns sunk to 12%. Will that number go lower after this week’s voting, since the Browns lost to the Baltimore Ravens? It’s possible, but we’re also near the range where you can’t get much lower in a confidence poll for 9 out of 10 fans to not have confidence in the team. Nonetheless, be sure to vote in the survey below!

There are two other questions that we’re asking about the Browns this week. The first is asking, “If Deshaun Watson had started all 7 games so far, how many wins would the Browns have right now?” I know Cleveland has had a lot of problems this season, and Jacoby Brissett has played pretty solid most of the time, but if we’re talking about a Watson in his prime, then I think the Browns have at least a 5-2 record.

The other question is about who fans think has been the most pleasant surprise for Cleveland in 2022, through seven games. The poll is limited to three players who have impressed me: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, C Ethan Pocic, and CB Martin Emerson.