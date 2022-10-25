DBN’s Podcast Channel has been reloaded

The Cleveland Browns 2022 season has been as close to a disaster comparable to expectations. Only seven games in and not yet in November and the team’s season feels mostly over.

Here at Dawgs By Nature, our season never ends. From covering the games (as sad as they may be), to early free agency, NFL draft and trade talk and everything in between, DBN is here for you.

Today we announced the reloaded Dawgs By Nature podcast channel. We are bringing in two standing podcasts to join our channel. As described in today’s short episode on the channel, all of our podcasts will be found on the same stream. Like you do with television or the radio, you get to choose which shows you want to listen to.

Don’t worry, the answer will be “all of them” if we do our jobs well. Listen here to learn about the new shows coming to DBN:

As you are asked with every podcast, please rate (5 stars if you will), like and subscribe.

We look forward to you hearing from our shows and we look forward to hearing feedback from you on them.

And, as always, Go Browns!