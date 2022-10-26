Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/26/22)

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- DBN’s Podcast Channel has been reloaded (Jared Mueller) We look forward to you hearing from our shows and we look forward to hearing feedback from you on them.
- Browns DE Isaiah Thomas earns PFF rookie honor (Thomas Moore) Rookie named to site’s Top 15 rookies list for Week 7 after making the most of his opportunities against Baltimore.
- Browns Reacts Survey: Week 8 - How many wins would Cleveland have if Watson had started the first seven games? (Chris Pokorny) Also, who has been the biggest surprise between WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, C Ethan Pocic, and CB Martin Emerson?
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns defense looks to build from improved performance in Week 7 (clevelandbrowns.com) “QB Lamar Jackson was contained. All-Pro TE Mark Andrews was completely eliminated in the pass game. The run game was mostly bottled up, too. Cleveland held Baltimore to a season-low 254 total offensive yards, which by all means qualified as the defense’s best performance this season.”
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game? (azcentral.com) “The Bengals are a 3.5-point favorite in the game.”
- Browns sign former Miami University S Mike Brown to practice squad (Browns Wire) “Brown is a product of Oxford, Ohio, and played his college football at Miami (Ohio). Listed at 6-foot-0 and 218, Brown is an ordinary athlete with 4.59 speed.”
- Bernie Kosar Says “I’m Literally Sick,” About Ravens Loss (Browns Nation) “Kosar said if he heard those stats without knowing the final score, he would have assumed it was a Browns’ victory.”
- Film Breakdown: Browns Defense Actually Improving? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier details progress on the defensive side of the ball
