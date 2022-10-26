Browns place Jacob Phillips on injured reserve

The second linebacker for the Cleveland Browns has been officially placed on injured reserve today. After an injury on Thursday Night Football, starting LB Anthony Walker Jr. was placed on the list. Today, after an injury against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, Walker’s replacement has hit the list.

It was reported earlier this week that LB Jacob Phillips tore his pectoral muscle in Sunday’s loss. Wednesday, the Browns placed him on injured reserve. He is expected to miss the season.

With Walker and Phillips on the shelf, Cleveland will turn to recently added LB Deion Jones to take over the middle of the defense. Jones saw his first action for the team this week in limited time. He played in just 52% of the team’s defensive snaps.

It will be interesting who is considered Jones’ backup at the position. The team’s most recent depth chart shows just Phillips and Jones as their MIKE linebackers. The Browns have three linebackers on their practice squad: Dakota Allen, Jermaine Carter and Sam Kamara.

Cleveland could also look outside of the organization, from other teams’ practice squads, free agency or in trades, to bolster their depth at linebacker.