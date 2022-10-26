Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 8 TV Map

The Week 8 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will air on ESPN at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.
Announcers: Joe Buck & Troy Aikman
Ohio Coverage: In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WEWS (Channel 5).
National Coverage: If you have cable or subscribe to ESPN, you'll be able to watch the game.
The ORANGE areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:
Map is from 506sports.com.
WEEK 8 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND
- Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Amazon)
- Sunday - 8:30 AM ET: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (ESPN+)
- Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (CBS)
- Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys (FOX)
- Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks (FOX)
- Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills (NBC)
- Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns (ESPN)
We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime time games.
