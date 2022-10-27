NFL Picks Week 8, and media picks for Bengals vs. Browns

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 3.5 point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 8 game between the Browns and Bengals:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Bengals 33, Browns 28

If the Browns are to have any chance to win the division, they have to win this game. They just have had so many issues on defense, which is not a good thing against Joe Burrow and that Bengals’ passing game the way they are throwing it around. They will keep it going as they beat the Browns.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Bengals 34, Browns 17

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Bengals 30, Browns 23

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are back on a heater together with plenty of support from Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. That puts them back in their 2021 Super Bowl-bound form and they won’t relent against a banged-up and underachieving Browns defense. The Browns will try to keep it close with plenty of Nick Chubb on the ground, but not as close as that small number.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Bengals 34, Browns 24

The Bengals have lost the last four meetings against the in-state rival Browns, and Joe Burrow is 0-3 against Cleveland as a starter. That’s the motivation for Cincinnati, which has come out of an early season slump. The Browns rank 31st in the NFL in yards per completion allowed (11.8). That suggests a huge game for Ja’Marr Chase is coming. Cincinnati has allowed more than 20 points in just two games this season.

