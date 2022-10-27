Thursday Night Football, Week 8: Ravens vs. Buccaneers betting odds, pick

Week 8 of NFL kicks off tonight with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers! But what type of light are we painting each of these teams in? Baltimore is 4-3, and yes, two of their losses have come against teams that have been among the toughest to beat in the league (Giants and Bills). However, they lost with massive leads in those games, and even last week against Cleveland, they tried to fumble the game away. Baltimore has not looked like a playoff-caliber team.

And then, you have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their offense has really struggled to put points on the board, and some how, some way, they just lost back-to-back games to the Steelers and Panthers (those are the only two teams that our Cleveland Browns have beaten, for what it’s worth). Both teams might be broken a bit, but Tampa Bay’s offense under Tom Brady has been in worse shape. Ravens 23, Buccaneers 16.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buccaneers are 1 point favorites against the Ravens.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.