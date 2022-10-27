Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/27/22)

The latest from Dawgs By Nature
- Browns’ season a wash? 2-5-0 teams that have made the playoffs (Barry Shuck) The cure is to start a run and stack up wins now
- Report: Browns seeking unrealistic return for Kareem Hunt (Jared Mueller) A deal similar to Christian McCaffrey’s makes little sense.
- Cleveland Browns: State of the Salary Cap (Craig Fountain) The Cleveland Browns current cap situation and looking ahead to the 2023 offseason.
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 8 TV Map (Chris Pokorny) How can you watch the Bengals vs. the Browns game on television this week?
Cleveland Browns:
- What do the Cleveland Browns need to do to SHUT DOWN Joe Burrow & the Bengals’ air-raid offense? (WKYC) “The Bengals offense is HIGH POWERED but can the Cleveland Browns put together another solid performance on defense to slow them down?”
- Browns-Bengals: 6 prop bets for Monday’s game (Browns Wire) “Cleveland is a 3.5-point home underdog against Cincinnati, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set for 46.5.”
- WATCH: Cleveland Browns Suffered Key Injuries Against Ravens (Sports Illustrated) “Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns lost another linebacker for the season. There was an update made on David Njoku and how long he will be out. Denzel Ward remains in the concussion protocol.”
- Myles Garrett hosts autograph session for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio (clevelandbrowns.com) “Garrett generously donated his spokesperson fee to BGCNEO as part of Taco Bell’s $2 million campaign for the Clubs in Northeast Ohio.”
- How The Browns Can Make The Best Out Of A Bad Situation (YouTube) Quincy Carrier makes some suggestions for the Browns’ next few moves
