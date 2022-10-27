Surprisingly, David Njoku could play Monday Night

The Cleveland Browns have not gotten a lot of positive news recently. Between Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips being out for the season at linebacker, DE Jadeveon Clowney’s continuing ankle issue and the struggle for CB Denzel Ward to return from a concussion, injuries have been a big problem.

Last week, TE David Njoku left the game early with an ankle injury. Early reports said he would not need surgery but that he could be out for two to five weeks due to the injury. A wide range of outcomes with many expecting the worst.

Today, on the first day the media is back with the team in advance of Monday Night Football, the team’s tight end gave a glimmer of hope for him playing this week:

#Browns TE David Njoku (high ankle sprain) says he’s fast healer, “we’ll see” if he’s able to play vs. Bengals. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 27, 2022

Another reporter noted that Njoku did not have a walking boot on:

#Browns TE David Njoku looked good walking around the locker room today. No walking boot. Still was holding out hope he could play against Cincinnati. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) October 27, 2022

It still seems unlikely that Cleveland will have their second-most productive pass catcher for Halloween night. So far this year, Njoku has had 34 receptions for 418 yards and a touchdown.

The team’s top receiver, Amari Cooper, also has 34 receptions but has 422 yards and four touchdowns.

With the Browns playing Monday night, we will get their first injury report this afternoon. As always, we will keep you up to date on injuries as the week goes on.