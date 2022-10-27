 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Surprisingly, David Njoku could play Monday Night

The Browns tight end says he’s a fast healer.

By JaredMueller
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns have not gotten a lot of positive news recently. Between Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips being out for the season at linebacker, DE Jadeveon Clowney’s continuing ankle issue and the struggle for CB Denzel Ward to return from a concussion, injuries have been a big problem.

Last week, TE David Njoku left the game early with an ankle injury. Early reports said he would not need surgery but that he could be out for two to five weeks due to the injury. A wide range of outcomes with many expecting the worst.

Today, on the first day the media is back with the team in advance of Monday Night Football, the team’s tight end gave a glimmer of hope for him playing this week:

Another reporter noted that Njoku did not have a walking boot on:

It still seems unlikely that Cleveland will have their second-most productive pass catcher for Halloween night. So far this year, Njoku has had 34 receptions for 418 yards and a touchdown.

The team’s top receiver, Amari Cooper, also has 34 receptions but has 422 yards and four touchdowns.

With the Browns playing Monday night, we will get their first injury report this afternoon. As always, we will keep you up to date on injuries as the week goes on.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...