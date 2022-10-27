Thursday practice: 6 starters, 8 total, don’t participate for Browns

Health is almost always the top variable in the NFL. Talent and coaching is vital, as the Cleveland Browns have seen early in the season, but a major injury or a lot of injuries can really derail a team.

We heard from TE David Njoku earlier today that he could play this week on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. Later this afternoon, we will get the official injury report for both the Browns and Bengals for their first one of the week.

Prior to practice, Cleveland informed the media of eight players who would not be participating in practice including six starters:

DE Jadeveon Clowney - Ankle

DE Myles Garrett - Shoulder, Biceps

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Knee

TE David Njoku - Ankle

OL Wyatt Teller - Calf

CB Denzel Ward - Concussion

CB Greedy Williams - Illness

TE Pharoah Brown - Concussion, Neck

While it is just the first injury report of the week, it is concerning to see so many vital players still on the list. Clowney, Garrett and Owusu-Koramoah have been on the list but played while Ward has been out a few weeks with his concussion and Teller missed last week’s contest.

We will bring you the full injury report at the end of the afternoon with a check in on other players who may have injuries but participated in practice while also seeing how Cincinnati is doing.