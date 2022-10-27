Browns, Bengals Injury Report: Combined 15 players don’t practice Thursday

When it comes to Monday Night Football this week, there is a lot to cover. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals face off in an interesting AFC North matchup. Not only is the matchup interesting but it comes on Halloween night. Take a look at some Browns-themed Halloween decorations set up around the area.
Injuries look like the biggest storyline for the game. We knew earlier this afternoon that eight Browns players were expected to sit out practice with injuries. Two more sat out due to rest.
TE David Njoku could play despite reports that he could miss up to five weeks.
We also just got word that star Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase will miss the game and could be out for up to six weeks.
Here are the first injury reports for the week:
Browns Injury Report
DNP
- DE Jadeveon Clowney - Ankle
- DE Myles Garrett - Shoulder, Biceps
- LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Knee
- TE David Njoku - Ankle
- OL Wyatt Teller - Calf
- CB Denzel Ward - Concussion
- CB Greedy Williams - Illness
- TE Pharoah Brown - Concussion, Neck
- OL Joel Bitonio - Rest
- WR Amari Cooper - Rest
Limited
- WR David Bell - Ankle
- OL Joe Haeg - Concussion
- CB Greg Newsome II - Oblique
Bengals Injury Report
DNP
- WR Ja’Marr Chase - Hip
- OL La’el Collins - Ankle
- DE Trey Hendrickson - Neck
- WR Stanley Morgan - Hamstring
- DT Josh Tupou - Calf
Limited
- CB Eli Apple - Hamstring
- TE Hayden Hurst - Groin/Ankle
Full
- DE Jeff Gunter - Knee
A lot of really important players on both sides of the ball were out on Thursday. With an extra day between games, it will be interesting how safe each team plays it with some of their players. We will keep you up to date with the injury reports over the next two days and injury updates all the way through to the inactive list Monday night.
