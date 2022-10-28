Browns fans’ confidence ticks up to 20%; fans think team would have 5 or 6 wins with Watson

Each week during the regular season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team.

Heading into Week 8, 20% of Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team, a increase of 8 percentage points from last week. I know last week was a big division game against Baltimore, but this one is the final straw against the Cincinnati Bengals. If you lose and fall to 2-6, you are done for sure. If you win to get to 3-5, and having two division wins in three games, then maybe you’re still talking about a slim chance to gain some momentum.

DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t believe in the Browns, and has them as 3-point underdogs to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. The Bengals’ fan confidence is at 96% after their victory over the Atlanta Falcons last week, a game which saw them throw for an absurd amount of yardage.

We also asked two other questions about the Browns heading into Week 8. The first one was about how many wins fans think Cleveland would have at this point had if Deshaun Watson had started the entire season. 52% of fans think he would have five or six wins if he had started the season, as opposed to the two the Browns have right now.

In the other question, we asked who fans thought was the team’s most pleasant surprise out of a pool of three players: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, C Ethan Pocic, and CB Martin Emerson. It was a pretty even vote, but Pocic was the leader with 38% of the vote, followed by Emerson (37%), and Peoples-Jones (25%).

Also, on a national level, NFL fans are predicting the Bengals to beat the Browns in Week 8.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.