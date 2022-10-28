Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/28/22)

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Bengals star WR Ja’Marr Chase will miss MNF vs Browns (Jared Mueller) With Chase’s injury, Browns catch a break versus Bengals on Monday Night Football.
- NFL Picks Week 8, and media picks for Bengals vs. Browns (Chris Pokorny) The DBN staff predicts the Week 8 games, plus the national media make their predictions for Bengals vs. Browns.
- Surprisingly, David Njoku could play Monday Night (Jared Mueller) The Browns tight end says he’s a fast healer.
- Homegating on Halloween night for the Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals game (Chris Pokorny) A look at some Browns-themed Halloween decorations.
Cleveland Browns:
- Denzel Ward still in concussion protocol; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah idle: Kevin Stefanski quick hits (cleveland.com) “The absence of Ward would be huge Monday night against the Bengals and their high-flying offense, led by Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.”
- News & Notes: Deion Jones ready to embrace bigger role after Browns debut (clevelandbrowns.com) “Jones tallied a tackle for a loss and five total tackles in 33 snaps (52 percent) against the Ravens. He took over at middle linebacker when Phillips, who leads the Browns this season with 46 tackles, exited the game after initially splitting reps with him.”
- The Cleveland Browns have owned the Cincinnati Bengals since 2020 | Will that trend continue on MNF? (WKYC) “Joe Burrow has been a world beater since entering the NFL in 2020, but the Cincinnati Bengals QB is 0-4 in his career so far against the Cleveland Browns.”
- Should The Browns Give Donovan Peoples-Jones A Contract Extension? (Browns Nation) “He has been viewed as the up-and-comer set to seize the WR2 position in 2022. This season, DPJ has caught 26 passes (out of 42 targets) for 336 yards.”
- Jamarr Chase Is On IR, Browns Have A Huge Opportunity (YouTube) Quincy Carrier recalibrates expectations for the game Monday
