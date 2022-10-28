Browns Decision on Kareem Hunt could be revealing

With Kareem Hunt trade rumors running rampant, the Cleveland Browns appear to be ready to pull the trigger on moving him. Let’s take a look at some of the factors that could determine whether or not the Browns front office makes a deal.

With limited draft capital in the future, a trade could set the team up well.

Why trade Kareem Hunt?

Kareem Hunt is on an expiring contract and is slated to be a free agent following this season. If the Browns don’t feel they have a reasonable probability of resigning him to a contract they feel comfortable with, it makes sense to get something in return - before they can’t. This regime value draft picks and they may want to acquire more.

The decision to trade or not to trade Hunt may also depend on how the front office feels about the current season. If they really believe the team has a chance to make a playoff push this year, they may forego acquiring a draft pick or player for Hunt and keep him around for insurance in the event Nick Chubb gets injured or they need fresh legs down the stretch.

What type of compensation could the Browns get for Kareem Hunt?

The Carolina Panthers recently traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers for their 2023 2nd, 3rd, and 4th round pick as well as a 2024 5th rounder. The Jaguars traded James Robinson to the New York Jets for a 6th-round pick that could potentially turn into a 5th. While many in NFL circles believe Kareem Hunt could be had for a 4th round pick, it’s far more likely to be much closer in compensation to the Robinson deal than the McCaffrey trade.

We talked about the Hunt possibilities on our initial Dawgs Table podcast on the DBN network:

About The Dawgs Table

Welcome to The Dawgs Table, a Cleveland Browns roundtable discussion show hosted by myself (Craig Fountain) and Ryan Angelo. We are pleased to have joined Dawgs By Nature, SB Nation, and Vox Media to bring you weekly Browns conversations.

The Dawgs Table's social media channels: Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Whether we see you each week on the live stream or join you through your podcast app of choice, we are super excited to join DBN.

For those of you who have yet to visit the DBN Podcast Network here are a few links to the DBN feed on a few of the most popular networks: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher. As always, please consider rating the podcast 5 stars and following or subscribing depending on your platform.