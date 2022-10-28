Browns sign LS Charley Hughlett to contract extension

The Cleveland Browns singed long snapper Charley Hughlett to a contract extension on Friday.

The new deal is reportedly for four years and includes the largest signing bonus, guaranteed dollars and highest overall value for a long snapper in NFL history, according to Brett Tessler, who might know as he is Hughlett’s agent.

The Cleveland Browns just signed my client Charley Hughlett to a 4-year extension. Largest signing bonus, guarantee, and overall value in league history for a long snapper. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) October 28, 2022

While Tessler did not attach any numbers to his announcement, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Hughlett is cashing an $865,000 signing bonus.

Browns are giving their long snapper a $865,000 signing bonus. https://t.co/yzYaIsN92Z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2022

Hughlett was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and made numerous stops around the league before eventually finding his way to Cleveland when the Browns signed him off the practice squad of the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Eve in 2014.

The eight-year veteran took over long-snapping duties with the Browns in 2015 and has held that position ever since. In October of 2021 he played his 100th consecutive game with the Browns, joining offensive tackle Joe Thomas and placekicker Phil Dawson as the only Cleveland players to accomplish that feat since the team returned in 1999, according to clevelandbrowns.com.

Hughlett is the second-longest tenured Browns player, trailing only left guard Joel Bitonio, who joined the club at the start of the 2014 season.