Browns sign LS Charley Hughlett to contract extension

Deal is reportedly for four years and resets the market for long snappers in terms of guarantees, signing bonus and value.

By Thomas Moore
Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns singed long snapper Charley Hughlett to a contract extension on Friday.

The new deal is reportedly for four years and includes the largest signing bonus, guaranteed dollars and highest overall value for a long snapper in NFL history, according to Brett Tessler, who might know as he is Hughlett’s agent.

While Tessler did not attach any numbers to his announcement, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Hughlett is cashing an $865,000 signing bonus.

Hughlett was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and made numerous stops around the league before eventually finding his way to Cleveland when the Browns signed him off the practice squad of the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Eve in 2014.

The eight-year veteran took over long-snapping duties with the Browns in 2015 and has held that position ever since. In October of 2021 he played his 100th consecutive game with the Browns, joining offensive tackle Joe Thomas and placekicker Phil Dawson as the only Cleveland players to accomplish that feat since the team returned in 1999, according to clevelandbrowns.com.

Hughlett is the second-longest tenured Browns player, trailing only left guard Joel Bitonio, who joined the club at the start of the 2014 season.

