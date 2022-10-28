Friday Browns, Bengals injury updates: 4 return to practice, 1 downgraded

With the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals squaring off on Monday Night Football, everything is moved back a day from the usual. Normally, Friday is the final injury report and we have the status of the players going into the weekend. Today, we get day two updates from both teams after 15 players didn’t practice on Thursday.
WR Ja’Marr Chase will not play but could be back in a few weeks while TE David Njoku might have a chance to play but is still unlikely.
Browns Injury Report
Improved
- DE Jadeveon Clowney - Ankle - From DNP to Limited
- OL Joel Bitonio - Rest- From DNP to Full
- WR Amari Cooper - Rest - From DNP to Full
- OL Joe Haeg - Concussion - From Limited to Full
- WR David Bell - Ankle - From Limited to Full
DNP
- OL Jack Conklin - Rest
- DE Myles Garrett - Shoulder, Biceps
- LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Knee
- TE David Njoku - Ankle
- OL Wyatt Teller - Calf
- CB Denzel Ward - Concussion
- CB Greedy Williams - Illness
- TE Pharoah Brown - Concussion, Neck
Limited
- CB Greg Newsome II - Oblique
Bengals Injury Report
Improved
- OL La’el Collins - Ankle - From DNP to Limited
Downgraded
- CB Eli Apple - Hamstring - From Limited to DNP
DNP
- WR Ja’Marr Chase - Hip
- DE Trey Hendrickson - Neck
- WR Stanley Morgan - Hamstring
- DT Josh Tupou - Calf
Limited
- TE Hayden Hurst - Groin/Ankle
Full
- DE Jeff Gunter - Knee
A lot of really important players on both sides of the ball were out on Thursday. A few improvements on Friday along with Apple’s downgrade.
With an extra day between games, it will be interesting how safe each team plays it with some of their players. We will keep you up to date with the injury reports over the next two days and injury updates all the way through to the inactive list Monday night.
