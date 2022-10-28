Friday Browns, Bengals injury updates: 4 return to practice, 1 downgraded

With the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals squaring off on Monday Night Football, everything is moved back a day from the usual. Normally, Friday is the final injury report and we have the status of the players going into the weekend. Today, we get day two updates from both teams after 15 players didn’t practice on Thursday.

WR Ja’Marr Chase will not play but could be back in a few weeks while TE David Njoku might have a chance to play but is still unlikely.

Browns Injury Report

Improved

DE Jadeveon Clowney - Ankle - From DNP to Limited

OL Joel Bitonio - Rest- From DNP to Full

WR Amari Cooper - Rest - From DNP to Full

OL Joe Haeg - Concussion - From Limited to Full

WR David Bell - Ankle - From Limited to Full

DNP

OL Jack Conklin - Rest

DE Myles Garrett - Shoulder, Biceps

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Knee

TE David Njoku - Ankle

OL Wyatt Teller - Calf

CB Denzel Ward - Concussion

CB Greedy Williams - Illness

TE Pharoah Brown - Concussion, Neck

Limited

CB Greg Newsome II - Oblique

Bengals Injury Report

Improved

OL La’el Collins - Ankle - From DNP to Limited

Downgraded

CB Eli Apple - Hamstring - From Limited to DNP

DNP

WR Ja’Marr Chase - Hip

DE Trey Hendrickson - Neck

WR Stanley Morgan - Hamstring

DT Josh Tupou - Calf

Limited

TE Hayden Hurst - Groin/Ankle

Full

DE Jeff Gunter - Knee

A lot of really important players on both sides of the ball were out on Thursday. A few improvements on Friday along with Apple’s downgrade.

With an extra day between games, it will be interesting how safe each team plays it with some of their players. We will keep you up to date with the injury reports over the next two days and injury updates all the way through to the inactive list Monday night.