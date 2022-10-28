 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Browns, Bengals injury updates: 4 return to practice, 1 downgraded

For Monday Night Football, a lot still up in the air.

By JaredMueller
Cincinnati Bengals v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

With the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals squaring off on Monday Night Football, everything is moved back a day from the usual. Normally, Friday is the final injury report and we have the status of the players going into the weekend. Today, we get day two updates from both teams after 15 players didn’t practice on Thursday.

WR Ja’Marr Chase will not play but could be back in a few weeks while TE David Njoku might have a chance to play but is still unlikely.

Browns Injury Report

Improved

  • DE Jadeveon Clowney - Ankle - From DNP to Limited
  • OL Joel Bitonio - Rest- From DNP to Full
  • WR Amari Cooper - Rest - From DNP to Full
  • OL Joe Haeg - Concussion - From Limited to Full
  • WR David Bell - Ankle - From Limited to Full

DNP

  • OL Jack Conklin - Rest
  • DE Myles Garrett - Shoulder, Biceps
  • LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Knee
  • TE David Njoku - Ankle
  • OL Wyatt Teller - Calf
  • CB Denzel Ward - Concussion
  • CB Greedy Williams - Illness
  • TE Pharoah Brown - Concussion, Neck

Limited

  • CB Greg Newsome II - Oblique

Bengals Injury Report

Improved

  • OL La’el Collins - Ankle - From DNP to Limited

Downgraded

  • CB Eli Apple - Hamstring - From Limited to DNP

DNP

  • WR Ja’Marr Chase - Hip
  • DE Trey Hendrickson - Neck
  • WR Stanley Morgan - Hamstring
  • DT Josh Tupou - Calf

Limited

  • TE Hayden Hurst - Groin/Ankle

Full

  • DE Jeff Gunter - Knee

A lot of really important players on both sides of the ball were out on Thursday. A few improvements on Friday along with Apple’s downgrade.

With an extra day between games, it will be interesting how safe each team plays it with some of their players. We will keep you up to date with the injury reports over the next two days and injury updates all the way through to the inactive list Monday night.

