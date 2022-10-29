Browns workout 3 defenders Friday

The Cleveland Browns season isn’t over (even if it feels like it), both literally and figuratively, so that means GM Andrew Berry will continue to scour the earth for players to help the team. Berry has often churned the bottom of the roster but recently he has been looking to shore up the middle of the defense.

A few weeks ago, Cleveland traded for LB Deion Jones and signed DT Tyeler Davison to their practice squad. While Davison has yet to be activated, Jones has become more important now that both Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips are out for the year.

Friday afternoon, Berry’s search continued with three workouts.

DT Cortez Broughton

The 6’2”, 300-pound Broughton was a seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019. He played in 11 games for the Chargers where he combined for nine tackles. He played in one game for Kansas City last year without recording a tackle.

The Chiefs waived Broughton with a failed physical designation in July but brought him back to their practice squad in September. He was released by the team earlier this month.

LB Jordan Evans

A sixth-round selection by the Cincinnati Bengals, Evans played in 65 games over the past five seasons including nine starts. After playing in 51% of the defense’s snaps in 2018, Evans’ snaps mostly came on special teams the last three seasons.

The former Oklahoma star tore his ACL in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

LB Dorian O’Daniel

The highest drafted of the three players, O’Daniel was a third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. In four years with the Chiefs, O’Daniel had just 58 tackles. He played just 341 snaps on defense with 302 coming in his rookie season.

A special teams player primarily (1131 snaps in four seasons), O’Daniel has worked out for the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots as well over the last three weeks.