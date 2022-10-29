Cleveland’s Paul brothers, Stipe Miocic keep fighting: Can the Browns?

The fighting spirit in Cleveland is alive and well. Fans of the Cleveland Browns may not see it on the field but it is noticeable in a variety of other places. The Cleveland Guardians fought the “evil giant” that is the New York Yankees despite a minuscule payroll and the youngest team in the league.

The Cleveland Cavaliers just fought their way back against the defending Eastern Conference champions last night.

It doesn’t end with the other professional sports teams, it just begins. In terms of fighting, MMA, boxing and even professional wrestling are well represented by Cleveland.

Jake Paul Vs Anderson Silva

Paul, who has teased doing MMA as well, will face former MMA star Silva in a boxing match Saturday night. Jake Paul is 5-0 with four knockouts while Silva is 3-1 with two knockouts.

Stipe Miocic Returning to the Octagon

The former UFC heavyweight champion was born and raised in Euclid, Ohio. Miocic hasn’t fought since his loss to Francis Ngannou in March of 2021. Miocic is expected to return to the ring against Jon Jones in the near future despite just turning 40 years old.

Logan Paul Headlines WWE’s Crown Jewel

The other Paul brother, Westlake natives, has had his time in combat sports but has turned over to the more entertaining form of fighting with the WWE. Paul joins a number of other Cleveland area natives (Johnny Gargano, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Jerry “The King” Lawler, among others) in professional wrestling.

Given his huge following, Paul is headlining the organization’s big Crown Jewel event against WWE’s top champion Roman Reigns. Paul is not expected to (be chosen) to win the “fight” but his placement is interesting as this is just his third match with the organization.

Can the Browns Show Fight?

The Cleveland football team has struggled mightily this season including huge mistakes in all phases of the game. Over the last few weeks, there has been concern about the level of fight they have put into games. Perhaps they can model themselves after the Paul brothers and Miocic for their Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.